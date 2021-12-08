Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,709 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 3.0% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at $727,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 9.4% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 25,561 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 12.7% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,983 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 6.8% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 20,317 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Intel by 5.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 36,888 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,791,338. The company has a market cap of $214.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a one year low of $45.24 and a one year high of $68.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.25 and its 200-day moving average is $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.99%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

