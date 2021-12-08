Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,447,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 241,944 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Intel were worth $77,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $52.57 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $45.24 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist cut their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

