Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Set at $64.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) received a $64.00 target price from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,791,338. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.25 and a 200 day moving average of $53.72. Intel has a twelve month low of $45.24 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intel will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,836,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,642,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 145,173 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,150,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Intel by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 63,740 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 16,350 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.