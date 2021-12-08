Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:IQMDU) Quiet Period Set To End on December 15th

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:IQMDU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, December 15th. Intelligent Medicine Acquisition had issued 18,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 5th. The total size of the offering was $180,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Intelligent Medicine Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition stock opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. Intelligent Medicine Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $10.28.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Medicine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.