Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $96.86

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 96.86 ($1.28) and traded as low as GBX 79.95 ($1.06). Intercede Group shares last traded at GBX 80.40 ($1.07), with a volume of 29,858 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of £45.92 million and a PE ratio of 28.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 86.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 96.86.

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity, credential management, and secure mobility business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Platform, a solution to add digital identities to a range of services and solutions, such as industrial Internet of Things, citizen identity, and consumer digital identity; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

