Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.55.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ICE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $175,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,375 shares of company stock valued at $15,425,653. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $134.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.78 and its 200-day moving average is $122.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $107.66 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The company has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.81.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

