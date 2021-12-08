Interfor (TSE:IFP) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.20

Shares of Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$31.20 and traded as high as C$35.86. Interfor shares last traded at C$35.10, with a volume of 319,071 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IFP. CIBC lowered Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Interfor from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on Interfor from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Interfor from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Interfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$664.27 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interfor Co. will post 5.9799996 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Simon Bruce Luxmoore sold 7,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total value of C$265,510.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$361,547.34.

About Interfor (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

