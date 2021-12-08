International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after acquiring an additional 29,098 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 40,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,085,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Evercore ISI began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.38.

IBM stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.10. 102,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,380,801. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

