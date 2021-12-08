International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.10. The company had a trading volume of 102,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,380,801. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 124.01%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.38.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.