International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Trading Up 15.8%

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC)’s share price was up 15.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 96,189 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 626,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a market capitalization of C$25.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.10.

International Lithium Company Profile (CVE:ILC)

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Argentina, Canada, and Ireland. The company primarily explores for lithium-potash and rare metal deposits. It holds interest in the Mariana lithium-potash brine project covering an area of 160 square kilometers located in Salta, Argentina.

