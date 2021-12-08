International Paper Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 56,401 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,405% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,748 call options.

A number of brokerages have commented on IP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 109.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,957,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,891,000 after buying an additional 4,689,181 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 658.9% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,328,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,100,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,887,733,000 after purchasing an additional 947,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,535,124,000 after purchasing an additional 820,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

IP traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.24. The stock had a trading volume of 171,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,814. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.11. International Paper has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $65.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average of $56.71.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

