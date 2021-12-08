Internet Computer (ICP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.59 Billion

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 27.1% lower against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a market cap of $5.59 billion and approximately $338.19 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for about $30.44 or 0.00061952 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00058047 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,234.63 or 0.08617093 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00081669 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,668.50 or 1.01070857 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00019886 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 475,216,329 coins and its circulating supply is 183,738,860 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

