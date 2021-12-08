Internet Computer Market Cap Hits $5.66 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Internet Computer has a market cap of $5.66 billion and $265.36 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for approximately $30.79 or 0.00061864 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00058227 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,348.98 or 0.08738617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00081046 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,841.69 or 1.00149370 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00019988 BTC.

Internet Computer’s total supply is 475,227,531 coins and its circulating supply is 183,738,860 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

