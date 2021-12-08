IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Shares Bought by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,525 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.92% of IntriCon worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IIN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in IntriCon by 35.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in IntriCon during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in IntriCon in the second quarter worth approximately $353,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of IntriCon during the 2nd quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IntriCon stock opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. IntriCon Co. has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $28.16. The stock has a market cap of $155.34 million, a P/E ratio of 169.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.10.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.10 million. IntriCon had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IntriCon Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

IIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of IntriCon in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

