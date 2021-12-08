InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Shares Down 2.5%

InvenTrust Properties Corp (NYSE:IVT)’s stock price was down 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.21 and last traded at $25.40. Approximately 1,078,376 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 461,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.06.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile (NYSE:IVT)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and development of multi-tenant retail platform. Its retail properties include grocery-anchored community and neighborhood centers and necessity-based power centers. The company was founded on October 4, 20004 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

