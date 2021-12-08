Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) is Tatro Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Tatro Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,842 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Tatro Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tatro Capital LLC owned about 0.67% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.02 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.27.

