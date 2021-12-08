Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $94.75

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.75 and traded as high as $95.04. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF shares last traded at $94.36, with a volume of 85,746 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.75 and a 200 day moving average of $92.62.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKW. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1,171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 45,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,098,000 after buying an additional 41,878 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 15,763 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,452,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.