Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,055 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.21% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 82.3% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 280.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PFM opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.03 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

