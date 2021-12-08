Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) Stock Holdings Increased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,646 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.37% of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 91.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 59.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 38.4% during the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $685,000.

DJD stock opened at $44.20 on Wednesday. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $37.41 and a 52-week high of $45.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.05.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.