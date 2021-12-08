Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 4.02% of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 104,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 36,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PFIG opened at $26.49 on Wednesday. Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.29 and a 52 week high of $27.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.86.

