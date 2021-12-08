Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,416 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.75% of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 189.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 15,718 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGJ opened at $39.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.78. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.55 and a fifty-two week high of $85.90.

