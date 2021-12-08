Invesco Ltd. Acquires 11,641 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 53.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,641 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 55.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Knott David M bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 50.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDIT opened at $30.97 on Wednesday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $26.95 and a one year high of $99.95. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.02.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 871.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The business had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $60,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $525,004.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $596,761. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EDIT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.27.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

