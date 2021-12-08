Invesco Ltd. Acquires 12,108 Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 271,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.11% of Enerplus worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ERF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Enerplus by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 69,660 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Enerplus by 1,026.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 273,421 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 249,154 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Enerplus by 18.7% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Enerplus during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ERF. Desjardins lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

NYSE ERF opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Enerplus Co. has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $10.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average of $7.49. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 2.94.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). Enerplus had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $359.21 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25.49%.

Enerplus Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

