Invesco Ltd. Acquires 183,925 Shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) by 1,594.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,925 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Stereotaxis worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Stereotaxis by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Stereotaxis by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Stereotaxis by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Stereotaxis by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Stereotaxis in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stereotaxis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NYSEAMERICAN:STXS opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.47 million, a PE ratio of -46.46 and a beta of 1.53.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 25.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

