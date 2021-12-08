Invesco Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Origin Bancorp worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 912.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 155.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 114,116.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OBNK opened at $42.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.10. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $47.58.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 14.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 12.56%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OBNK. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Origin Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

