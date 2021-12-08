Invesco Ltd. Boosts Position in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 165.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,849 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in PetroChina by 41.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in PetroChina by 1,236.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in PetroChina during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in PetroChina during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PetroChina during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PetroChina stock opened at $45.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.66. PetroChina Company Limited has a 1-year low of $29.90 and a 1-year high of $54.50. The company has a market cap of $82.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.56.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $105.67 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PetroChina Company Limited will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on PTR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered PetroChina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. HSBC lowered PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group lowered PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised PetroChina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

