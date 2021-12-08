Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,987 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.39% of American Public Education worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APEI. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 28.8% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 988,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after buying an additional 221,076 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Public Education by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,981,000 after purchasing an additional 168,620 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the second quarter worth $2,185,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Public Education by 14.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,558,000 after purchasing an additional 72,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in American Public Education by 103.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 67,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI opened at $22.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.11 and a 52-week high of $39.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.56. The company has a market capitalization of $412.91 million, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.53.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 4.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.