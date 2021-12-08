Invesco Ltd. Buys 11,353 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,353 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.07% of Verra Mobility worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marathon Capital Management raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 9.9% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 90,327.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 32,518 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 7.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 33.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 21.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 131,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 23,452 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRRM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verra Mobility presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

In other Verra Mobility news, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $1,180,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $600,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.19. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.40 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 24.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

