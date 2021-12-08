Invesco Ltd. Buys 4,287 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Ternium were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ternium by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ternium by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in Ternium in the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Ternium by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Ternium by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ternium stock opened at $42.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ternium S.A. has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $56.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.61.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.73. Ternium had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 23.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.58%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TX. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ternium in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Itau BBA Securities raised Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ternium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

