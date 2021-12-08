Invesco Ltd. Buys New Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Futu by 266.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Futu by 165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 21.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Futu in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. BOCOM International cut Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. CLSA initiated coverage on Futu in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

Futu stock opened at $43.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.97. Futu Holdings Limited has a one year low of $35.49 and a one year high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($2.76). Futu had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 42.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

