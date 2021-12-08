Invesco Ltd. Cuts Position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,765 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Prudential were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Prudential by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,225,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,909,000 after buying an additional 397,171 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential by 19.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,518,000 after buying an additional 423,164 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential by 1.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,664,000 after buying an additional 17,581 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Prudential by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 833,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,751,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential by 4.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 831,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,690,000 after buying an additional 37,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

PUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

PUK stock opened at $34.86 on Wednesday. Prudential plc has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.161 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

About Prudential

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

