Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stake in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 78,824 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.23% of Earthstone Energy worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 327.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 121,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 92,850 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the second quarter worth $162,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the second quarter worth $211,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the second quarter worth $284,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the second quarter worth $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ESTE shares. Benchmark started coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist upped their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Earthstone Energy stock opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

