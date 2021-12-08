Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,649 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AGIO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,974,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,256,000 after buying an additional 1,294,607 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 620,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,179,000 after buying an additional 328,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,802,000 after purchasing an additional 294,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,970,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,570,000 after purchasing an additional 237,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,082,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,400,000 after purchasing an additional 203,105 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AGIO opened at $32.69 on Wednesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.02 and a 52-week high of $62.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.26.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AGIO shares. Bank of America started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

