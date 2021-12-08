Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,664 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Radware worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 28.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,081,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,614,000 after purchasing an additional 894,867 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 19.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,547,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,425,000 after purchasing an additional 416,161 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 28.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,296,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,919,000 after purchasing an additional 284,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,106,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,055,000 after purchasing an additional 11,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 99.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 615,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,947,000 after purchasing an additional 307,413 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Radware has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

RDWR opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.91. Radware Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.87.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.85 million. Radware had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

