Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.25% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 158,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 10,806 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,979,000. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bryan O. Colley bought 5,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,606.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Shares of UBA opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $794.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $21.66.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 30.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

