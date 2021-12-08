Invesco Ltd. Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407,354 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Evolus worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 59.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 100.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Evolus alerts:

Shares of EOLS stock opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. Evolus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $17.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $319.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EOLS shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.72.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.