Invesco Ltd. Has $2.01 Million Holdings in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in I-Mab were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in I-Mab by 1,020.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,791,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,988 shares during the period. Zeal Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,656,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of I-Mab by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 943,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,178,000 after buying an additional 413,106 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of I-Mab by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 845,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,951,000 after buying an additional 156,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of I-Mab by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 764,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,168,000 after buying an additional 477,321 shares during the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IMAB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, I-Mab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $51.23 on Wednesday. I-Mab has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.35.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

