Invesco Ltd. Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.31% of Carriage Services worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Carriage Services by 7.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Carriage Services by 98,080.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Carriage Services in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Carriage Services in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Carriage Services in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of CSV opened at $55.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $923.52 million, a PE ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.55. Carriage Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $56.56.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

In related news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $1,360,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $105,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carriage Services Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

