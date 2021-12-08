Invesco Ltd. Has $2.05 Million Holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 379.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,363 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of SelectQuote worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SelectQuote in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SelectQuote in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SelectQuote in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SelectQuote in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SelectQuote in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

Shares of NYSE SLQT opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $159.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SLQT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet cut shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SelectQuote currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

In other SelectQuote news, Director Donald L. Hawks III acquired 9,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $119,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SelectQuote Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT).

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.