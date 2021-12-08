Invesco Ltd. Increases Position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 60.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,057 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Constellium worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellium during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellium during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Constellium during the second quarter valued at $182,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Constellium during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Constellium during the second quarter valued at $214,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellium alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CSTM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

Constellium stock opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. Constellium SE has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $21.59.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 249.43%. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.