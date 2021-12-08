Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Appian were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Appian by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in Appian by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Appian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Appian by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Appian by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

APPN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist upgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Appian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Appian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.86.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $71.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.46 and a beta of 1.78. Appian Co. has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael G. Devine acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.08 per share, with a total value of $30,432.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $490,342.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,120 shares of company stock worth $1,173,619 in the last ninety days. 43.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

