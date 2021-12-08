Invesco Ltd. Invests $1.87 Million in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 204,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.41% of Gritstone bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 6.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 100.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 8.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 53,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 40.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio during the second quarter worth about $68,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Gritstone bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRTS opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.67. The stock has a market cap of $783.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.02. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 155.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.51%. On average, research analysts predict that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gritstone bio Company Profile

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

