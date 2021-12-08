Invesco Ltd. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 98.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,316,389 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 32,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 31,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,491,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 12,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY opened at $81.03 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $74.88 and a one year high of $96.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.54.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

