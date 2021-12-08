Invesco Ltd. Makes New $1.83 Million Investment in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 194,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.15% of BrightSpire Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth about $75,292,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,856,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,841,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,280,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BrightSpire Capital stock opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.71. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 192.55% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

