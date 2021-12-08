Invesco Ltd. Makes New $1.98 Million Investment in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 61,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Victory Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 31.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after buying an additional 48,137 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 20.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the second quarter valued at about $1,896,000. 16.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Milton R. Berlinski sold 129,565 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $4,405,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Dennis Policarpo purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.62 per share, for a total transaction of $259,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 50,400 shares of company stock worth $1,754,028 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.71.

VCTR opened at $35.19 on Wednesday. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $43.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.14.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 41.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.85%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

