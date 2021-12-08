Invesco Ltd. Makes New Investment in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVAC. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in CureVac during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in CureVac during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in CureVac by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CureVac by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CureVac during the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000.

CVAC has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CureVac in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CVAC opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. CureVac has a fifty-two week low of $35.05 and a fifty-two week high of $151.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.25.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

