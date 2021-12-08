Invesco Ltd. Makes New Investment in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 94,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of DZS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of DZS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DZS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DZS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of DZS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DZS in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

DZSI opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. DZS Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.53 million, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.59.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. DZS had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $88.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DZS Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

