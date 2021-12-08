Invesco Ltd. Purchases 53,025 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 88.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,025 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LBAI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 483.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 85,223.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 11,079 shares during the period. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $19.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.59. The company has a market capitalization of $922.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $64.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.38 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 11.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other news, Director Brian Gragnolati bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $33,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,139.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,025 shares of company stock worth $200,294 over the last 90 days. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

