Invesco Ltd. Purchases 6,345 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 238,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 349.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter.

FLC opened at $22.82 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.17 and a 12-month high of $25.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.

