Invesco Ltd. Purchases 9,288 Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,288 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UHT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 501.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 95,220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Allan Domb purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.15 per share, with a total value of $168,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

UHT stock opened at $59.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.70 and its 200-day moving average is $60.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $819.46 million, a P/E ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 0.76. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a twelve month low of $55.01 and a twelve month high of $75.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is an increase from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 170.73%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

